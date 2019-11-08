Central AL Forecast: Another big cool down today, for the weekend

Colder air is diving south this morning and will take over the region for the next few days as well. Lingering clouds will also clear out steadily today with gusty wind out of the north. Look for afternoon temperatures to rise to the upper 40s and low 50s as the cool down takes full effect. Winds will relax a bit tonight, and with clouds completely gone, temperatures will fall fast after sunset. Look for freezing numbers and possibly upper 20s for some spots by early tomorrow morning.



This weekend is looking picture perfect with dry weather and sunshine for both Saturday and Sunday. Highs on Saturday will hit the mid and upper 50s. This is perfect football weather for the Battle at Bryant-Denny on Saturday afternoon. Make sure you have a jacket with you if you’ll be out there as temperatures will fall fast once the sun goes down. After another chilly morning Sunday, temps rise to the 60s for Sunday afternoon.



Next week will be one to watch. Veterans Day is looking good for the most part. Temps will rise to the mid 60s with showers possible late in the afternoon. Then the forecast gets tricky. There’s a chance we see cold air rush in while rain still hangs around. This could lead to a wintry mix, including freezing rain or sleet on Tuesday morning. There’s still time to watch and timing of the overlap of cold air and rain will be crucial to the forecast so we’ll let you know. After that, temperatures bottom out with highs Tuesday in the low 40s. Morning temperatures on Wednesday will fall all the way to the 20s!

