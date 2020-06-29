Central AL Forecast: Another active weather week ahead

The weather wasn’t totally beautiful this weekend, but the region stayed fairly dry the last couple of days. Get ready for another very active week of weather. Today will see more scattered showers and storms as the humidity increases and the heating of the day gets cranked up. We’ll see highs in the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon. Tonight, clouds will linger and the sticky, mild overnights will return. Temperatures will bottom out in the low 70s in most places tomorrow morning.

The really soggy weather gets going for Tuesday, and lasts through the rest of the week. A couple of different features will drive our weather this week, the first being a ridge of high pressure that will drift into the Gulf of Mexico. This will increase the flow of humid, unstable air in from the south and drive up our chances for rain each afternoon for Tuesday and Wednesday. Before the rain settles in, temperatures will again get to the upper 80s and low 90s.

Thursday and Friday, an upper-level low will be the predominant feature in the Deep South. Combined with all the moisture in the atmosphere, this will lead to more numerous showers and storms through the weekend with temperatures hanging in the upper 80s. Because of this prolonged active pattern, we’ll have to watch for the chances of some isolated flooding and some sporadic strong storms firing up. We’ll keep you posted.