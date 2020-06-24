Central AL Forecast: Another active weather day, changes come Thursday

Our streak of active weather days doesn’t get upset today as showers and storms, with a few strong storms in the mix, will once again dominate our forecast. There’s a chance we see a couple of different waves of rain, similar to yesterday, with embedded storms producing gusty wind and heavy rain. Not everyone will see the rain today, but most will. If you don’t, expect warm and muggy weather with highs generally in the mid 80s with lots of clouds.

A front stalled to our north today will work its way south tomorrow, bringing in some drier air to the region. Even with that change, there will still be enough unstable air around to spark some showers and storms Thursday, but the coverage will be a lot more scattered than what we see today. Temperatures will range from the low to mid 80s again with more clouds around. Friday will be drier, with only stray showers around to end the week and temperatures back in the upper 80s and close to 90.

That brief dry spell to end the week flips to a more summer-like scattering of showers and storms for the weekend ahead. Don’t cancel any outdoor plans, but please keep your eyes to the sky and be aware of the rain and storm chances through the day both Saturday and Sunday. Drier weather takes back over for Monday.