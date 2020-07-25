Central AL Forecast: Afternoon Summer Storms Continue; Tropics Ramping Up

Hurricane Hanna has rapidly intensified in the past 36 hours and made landfall in Southeastern Texas on Padre Island–about 60 miles South of Corpus Christi, TX. This, on average, is EARLY in the season to see our first hurricane. Maximum sustained winds are up to 90 mph, according to the latest recon data from the National Hurricane Center.

Thankfully, despite being a Gulf of Mexico storm, Hanna has stayed well to the South of Alabama and is NOT impacting our weather here at home. What we’ve seen today is exactly what’s ahead for tomorrow & next week. That means more heat, humidity, and good chances of afternoon thunderstorms.

Overnight tonight, expect to see partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 70s. All-in-all, a typical late-July afternoon tomorrow…highs expected in the low 90s, heat index in the upper 90s. Afternoon rain chances at 60% areawide.

Tropical Storm Gonzalo has dissipated to a remnant low in the Southern Caribbean. This storm no longer poses a threat.

Farther out in the Central Atlantic, another disturbance coming off the West African coast bears watching as it travels West across the Atlantic. Currently, this wave has a 70% chance of developing into a tropical storm in the next 5 days.