Central AL Forecast: Afternoon Storms bubbling up; Golfball-sized hail reported in Shelby County

6 PM: A cluster of thunderstorms has spread across much of our Southern Counties, now pushing North towards Tuscaloosa & Birmingham. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have been issued for parts of Shelby & Talladega Counties and now Jefferson County. 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail are possible with these thunderstorms.

Golfball-sized hail has been reported near Calera Middle school. These storms are currently tracking North approaching the I-20 corridor…heavy rain & frequent lightning are possible as well. Avoid any unnecessary travel if possible. Stay tuned to CBS 42 & Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann for further weather alerts.

Summer-like weather arrives for the entire Memorial Day weekend, Saturday through Monday, including warmer temperatures and scattered showers and storms. Saturday and Sunday will feature temperatures in the upper 80s and near 90 with 30-40% rain chances, mainly in the afternoon. A very typical summer pattern continues into Memorial Day on Monday; not everyone will get the rain during the day, but all of us will see warming temperatures and humid air around.

Through the middle of next week, we stay in the summertime mode with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Not everyone will get the rain, but if you do, some heavy downpours are possible.