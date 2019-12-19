Central AL Forecast: After a frigid morning, milder this afternoon

Temperatures started off even colder this morning, with basically everyone in the 20s! But, after a frigid start, high temperatures will be a little warmer today than they were yesterday. Look for more sunshine and highs in the low to mid 50s through the region. Clouds will increase tonight and that will lead to milder temps during the overnight. Lows on Friday morning will sit near freezing, but that’ll be several degrees higher than what we had this morning.



Clouds and moisture will increase Friday as an area of low pressure develops in the Gulf. A few light showers are possible, but they will be too isolated to mention in the formal forecast. Temperatures will still sit close to where we’ll be today, with highs in the mid 50s. Clouds will thicken up overnight with low to mid 40s for lows on Saturday morning.



Real rain chances ramp up as we go into Saturday as the low moves across the Gulf. The best highest rain chances will be along the coast and south Alabama. But showers are possible for us Saturday morning and afternoon, with lingering showers in the evening. We aren’t expecting thunderstorms, just some showers. Rain will hang around for Sunday morning but will clear out for the afternoon. Next week looks mild as we head toward Christmas.

