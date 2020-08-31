Central AL Forecast: Active weather to start the week

As we start the week, we pick up right where we left off to end the weekend with more rain and storm chances through the day. The atmosphere will remain unstable with upper-level disturbances sweeping through the region. This will lead to widespread showers and storms Monday and Tuesday. The best rain chances will occur during the afternoon, however rain will be possible during the morning and evenings as well. High temperatures will rise to the mid and upper 80s for most with clouds around and only a few peeks of sun during the day.

By midweek the pattern starts to change and a drier streak of weather heads out way. Drier upper-level air will lead to mainly dry weather with only small chances for showers during the heating of the day. In turn, our temperatures will rise to the low 90s during the afternoon. The humidity will stay in place for us so feels-like temperatures should approach the upper 90s and triple digits.

In the Tropics: We have several disturbances we’re watching with the potential to cause some trouble down the line. Two of note however; one is just off the coast of FL and will trek to the NE with the other heading for the Caribbean. We’ll have all the updates for you.