Central AL Forecast: Active weather pattern starts today

Rain chances return to the forecast in a big way today as showers and a few rumbles of thunder are likely through the late morning and afternoon. The rain will increase in coverage from south to north through the area as a warm front lifts through the state. Not everyone will get the rain, but we’ll all see increased clouds and temperatures not quite as warm as yesterday. Expect highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Things get a little complicated for the rest of the week, as clusters of showers and some storms are showing up on some of our forecast models. One could move in early Wednesday with another for Wednesday afternoon. We’ll have to watch this chance very closely. Right now, we’ll just call for scattered showers and highs back in the low and mid 80s. Thursday, a cold front moves in with showers possible for the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be cooler with mainly showers and a low thunderstorm chance.

By the end of the week, we’ll see morning showers on Friday with much cooler temperatures heading into the weekend. It won’t be COLD, but definitely cooler than what we’ve dealt with recently. Highs Friday will sit in the mid 60s with low temperatures Saturday in the low 40s.