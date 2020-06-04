Central AL Forecast: Active weather pattern continues, watching Cristobal

Our active weather pattern continues today and for the next several days with the potential for Tropical Storm Cristobal to influence our weather. More on that in a minute. For today, look for temperatures to not be as hot with more clouds and more scattered showers and storms. Severe weather isn’t expected, but a few of the storms could produce locally heavy rain and possibly some gusty wind. Our upper-level pattern remains intact Friday, leading to more unsettled weather as showers and storms form in the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid and upper 80s.

By the weekend, we’ll have to keep our eyes on Cristobal and it’s exact path and timing. Depending on what this storm does, our forecast could change. Right now, we think unstable air from the Gulf of Mexico will stream into the Deep South, but how far north this moisture goes will heavily influence our forecast. We could see rain stick around the coast, or move farther into Central Alabama. Just be ready for the chances of rain this weekend and monitor the latest updates as we get closer.

By next week, we could still be dealing with what’s leftover from the tropical storm, so rain chances will be around. We won’t have to have the remnants of Cristobal move right over us to see the influence, but it will definitely play a role in our weather for the start of next week.