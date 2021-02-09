Central AL Forecast: Above average temps continue tomorrow; Stormy all day Thursday

Got to enjoy another very pleasant afternoon today in Central Alabama! Temperatures are comfortable out there right now as we stay South of a very cold airmass affecting the Midwest. We topped out today in the upper 60s, and the pattern is set to continue with more upper 60s tomorrow…

For tonight, expect to see a mostly clear sky with just a few clouds overhead. Hour-by-hour, temperatures will cool off just a bit after sunset, but definitely not by much compared to the past couple of weeks–50s before midnight, overnight lows just in the upper 40s. Calm winds with NO chance of rain.

For tomorrow, again–no big pattern changes expected. We’ll once again see above-average temperatures, along with a mix of clouds & sunshine. Afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s…anywhere from 10 to 15° above average! Can’t rule out a stray sprinkle, but only going with a 10% chance of rain tomorrow. Most of us will stay dry. Light South breeze at 5 mph.

All good weather eventually comes to an end, as it will for us on Thursday. A cold front is expected to sluggishly pass through Central Alabama Thursday, and bring with it waves of thunderstorms most of the day Thursday. Our first wave of storms will likely sweep through the Birmingham metro early in the morning, around 5-6 AM. With it, we’re expecting heavy rain & brief gusty winds. Keep that in mind on your way into work Thursday!

We should get a break from the heavy rain late Thursday morning, but more thunderstorms will push through in the afternoon, again producing heavy rain, gusty winds, & occasional cloud-to-ground lightning.

The good news is that despite the warmer-than-average temps we’re seeing leading up to these storms, we are NOT expecting any of them to turn severe. These should just be your run-of-the-mill storms, and that’s about it.

With that being said, the storms will still bring us a solid soaking of heavy rain. Rain fall totals are expected to range anywhere from 1 to 2″ in total through Thursday night areawide.

As we close out the work week, the main weather story for us will shift towards the cold, set to make a comeback on Friday. Temperatures will continue taking a tumble this weekend, as we eventually dip into the 30s Saturday morning, then below freezing early on Valentine’s Day Sunday. We may see occasional light rain Saturday night into Sunday morning, and we’re tracking a chance for a scattered wintry mix early next week. The details on that, however, are still up-in-the-air given how far out in time we are in the forecast. Stay tuned for further details in the coming days.

