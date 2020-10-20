Central AL Forecast: Above-Average Temps Continue; Showers Friday/Saturday

Sunshine & above-average temperatures are still on tap across Central Alabama today. Many spots have reached the 80s–as we did yesterday–thanks to relatively high pressure & calm winds aloft in the upper atmosphere over Alabama.

For tonight, expect another mild, quiet evening with a mostly clear sky. Temperatures will slip into the upper 60s after 8 PM, & stay in the 60s overnight. Morning temperatures expected in the low 60s. Calm winds with NO chance of rain.

For tomorrow, our consistent weather pattern continues with no major changes. High temperatures are likely to hover around 10° above average for this time of year, as climb into the mid 80s areawide. Light East breeze at 5 to 10 mph, NO chance of rain.

For Thursday, we’ll see slightly more cloud cover, but no big weather changes are expected. Temperatures stay consistently warmer than average. That means morning lows in the mid 60s, afternoon highs in the mid 80s. Light Southeast breeze with a 10% chance of sprinkles.

For Friday & Saturday, an approaching cold front from the Northwest will prompt a chance for rain across Alabama. However, because the front will not actually pass through the region, we can’t say with certainty that everyone will see rain. In all likelihood, we’ll see some pockets of showers here & there Friday afternoon into Saturday morning. Putting rain chances at 40%. Again, this front will likely stall to our NW, so don’t expect to see any big temperature changes. Lows stay in the 60s, afternoon highs near 80°.

For Sunday & into next week, forecast confidence is not especially high. Forecast models are in disagreement over how a cut-off low over the West coast will progress across the country early next week. For now, we just giving us some sparse rain chances with consistent high temperatures in the 70s & 80s, but expect the forecast to change as we get closer.

