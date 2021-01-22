Central AL Forecast: A Rainy Morning With Dry Weather For Saturday

The cold front has moved through the Birmingham area, but the rain has not come to an end. We will have scattered showers through midday, and then we will dry out later this afternoon. Expect a cloudy, cool and gloomy day with high temperatures staying in the mid 50s. Tonight will become clear, cold and frosty. Lows around the city and south will be in the lower 30s. North and west of the city will be in the upper 20s. BRRR!

Weekend Outlook: An area of high pressure will briefly build just north of us on Saturday and we will dry out with plenty of sunshine. It will stay cool with high temperatures climbing into the mid 50s. Sunday will start out dry with a mix of sun and clouds, but scattered showers return ahead of another cold front later in the day. High temperatures will be around 60°.

Next Week Outlook: This next front is expected to bring us more rain and some could be heavy Monday into Tuesday. There is also a chance for some thunderstorms and a few could become strong. However, there is still some uncertainty as to how strong they can get. We still have a few days to watch the models to see how this will evolve. Right now, we do not have all the ingredients for severe weather. It will depend on how unstable the atmosphere can get before the front moves through. Stay tuned for updates. It will be a warm, humid and breezy day with highs in the lower 70s. The front moves through by Tuesday morning and they we briefly dry out during the day.

