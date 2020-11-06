Central AL Forecast: A little more sunshine, a little milder for Friday

A ridge of high pressure is weakening over the eastern U.S. but will keep us mostly dry and warm to end the week. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday, topping out in the low and mid 70s, with a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. Tonight, the clouds stick around and milder temperatures are again expected. When you wake up tomorrow morning, temps should be in the low 50s with some upper 40s around.

This weekend should be fairly quiet with that mix of sun and clouds persisting as mid-level disturbances hanging around. None of these disturbances will cause any discernible rain chances for either Saturday or Sunday, while temperatures warm up into the mid 70s region-wide. At this same time, we’ll watch the evolution of Eta in the Caribbean as it possibly approaches Cuba Sunday.

In large part, our forecast should be unbothered by what happens in the Caribbean as we start the week. Another upper-level disturbance will bring clouds but hardly any rain chances. Mild temperatures also persist. By Tuesday and Wednesday a front will push through with what looks like meager moisture and only small rain chances.

In the Tropics: This is a complex forecast with Eta, as a few different steering mechanisms could act to push the storm in a few different directions. So really, it’s just a wait and see with what happens with this storm.