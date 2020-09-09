Central AL Forecast: A little more humidity today, rain chances climb

Today will be a transition day from the comfortable and rain-free weather we’ve enjoyed since last weekend to a more active pattern as we end the week and go into this weekend. We won’t see or feel a huge difference today, but a shower or two could pop up east of I-65 and we’ll feel just a twinge more humidity. Temperatures will hold steady in the upper 80s and low 90s. Thursday we’ll have a few more showers and a couple of storms to deal with, but coverage will stay in the 30% range through the afternoon with highs near 90.

As we end the week and get into the weekend, moisture increases and during the heating of the day, showers and storms will become scattered across the region. Just like a normal summertime pattern, some of the rain and storms we get Friday and Saturday could be locally heavy with a few storms producing some gusty wind. Temperatures will trend just a little lower with more clouds and rain around. More active weather is expected Sunday and as we start the week on Monday.

In the Tropics: We’re watching Paulette and Rene way out in the Atlantic and neither one poses an immediate risk to the mainland U.S. over the next week. Elsewhere, the tropics remain quiet.