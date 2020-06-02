Central AL Forecast: A little more heat, humidity today; summer weather continues

We transition today to a more summer-like weather pattern as high pressure breaks down, southerly flow increases and more humidity moves into the region. Look for temperatures to rise a few degrees from yesterday with highs reaching the upper 80s and low 90s. Humidity won’t be awful today, but you’ll definitely feel a difference from the drier air yesterday. This will also lead to a few stray storms popping up, but most of us will stay dry.

Tomorrow starts a string of days that will look and feel a lot like summer with highs near 90, more humidity and those isolated to scattered showers we expect during the summer months. We’ll see basically the same weather for the rest of the week, with no real pattern change coming. High temperatures in the afternoon will depend on who sees the pop-up showers and more clouds. These spots will stay a few degrees cooler than the ones that stay dry.

This weekend, nothing changes as summer weather continues for the first Saturday and Sunday of June. Highs will reach the upper 80s and low 90s with isolated to scattered showers and storms.