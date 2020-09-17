Central AL Forecast: A few showers today, much nicer weather starts Friday

Related Content Tracking the Tropics: Sally now a Tropical Depression

What’s left of Sally continues to move to the northeast and into Georgia this morning. Rain chances in our eastern counties will slowly wind down through the morning hours with clouds and breezy conditions left behind. Expect some wind gusts on the order of 20 mph or so and high temperatures rising to the upper 70s to low 80s depending on if sunshine peeks through or not. By Friday, drier air and more sunshine is on the way. It won’t be totally sunny, but breaks in the clouds will be more frequent. We’ll also have a northerly breezy that will bring in some refreshing air to the area. Look for highs to stay in the upper 70s and low 80s.

The weekend ahead looks absolutely spectacular with lots of sunshine and fall-like temperatures and humidity. Dry air will take over and temperatures will run in the upper 70s during the afternoons and upper 50s in the mornings. This will be a welcome change from the very tropical atmosphere we’re dealing with right now. That nice weather continues for the rest of the extended forecast for the start of next week.

In the Tropics: We’ll continue to track the remnants of Sally for the next couple of days as it produces heavy rain from Georgia through the Carolinas. The rest of the tropics remain active with Hurricane Teddy and several other tropical waves that will need to be watched over the next few days.