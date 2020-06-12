Central AL Forecast: A few showers Monday; Dry for Most of this Week

Forecast

TONIGHT: Coming off a quiet summer afternoon in Central Alabama with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Tonight, expect to see a clear sky after sunset and warm temperatures through the overnight hours. Dropping into the 70s by 9 PM, 60s after midnight.

TOMORROW: A few showers & rumbles of thunder will be possible through the early hours of Monday. Nothing too heavy or widespread–giving tomorrow a 30% chance of rain. Most of the afternoon should stay sunny, dry, & breezy with a North wind at 10 to 15 mph. Highs expected in the upper 80s.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: Possibly expanding area of drought conditions are possible as rain chances remain scarce through Friday. Somewhat cooler temperatures expected for Tuesday, (highs in the lower 80s) but we’re warming back for the rest of the week into the weekend. Highs back in the 90s with increasing humidity by Thursday.

