Central AL Forecast: A brief break in the rain for Super Tuesday

Today we’ll see one of those “off” periods in our off-and-on rain chances this week. Expect scattered showers this morning, but a break in the rain appears possible for most of us this afternoon. This will allow most folks to get to the polls without the threat of much rain around. During the break in the rain, we could even see some breaks in the clouds and some peeks of sunshine. Highs will make it to near 70 degrees.



Rain chances do pick back up tomorrow as the front that brings the rain today sags to our south and stalls out. But, with the southerly flow riding in from the Gulf, widespread light and moderate rain is ahead for Wednesday. Expect cooler temperatures too, staying steady in the mid and upper 50s for most of the day. Rain chances continue Thursday as another area of low pressure moves across the Gulf coast. Showers will end Thursday night and our weather takes a turn.



More sunshine and drier weather is ahead for Friday and the weekend ahead. Temperatures won’t be terribly cold as the rain moves away either. Expect near average temperatures with highs in the low 60s and morning lows in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s all the way through the weekend with tons of sunshine in the afternoons.

