Central AL Forecast: A bit milder today, rain chances arrive tomorrow/Friday

Temperatures are on the way up after another hard freeze this morning. We’re not going to get warm by any stretch, but it will be milder today by about 8-10 degrees with highs topping out in the mid 50s. We’re also expecting lots of sunshine today as well, so things are looking up. Temperatures will also be a little milder tonight as clouds increase, so expect temperatures right at or just above freezing tomorrow morning. 

Rain chances will be back tomorrow as an upper-level disturbance moves through the Deep South. But chances should be limited as dry air stays in place from the last few days. Most of us will stay dry, but a few isolated showers will be possible through the afternoon. Much better rain chances arrive on Friday as a cold front passes the region. Right now, it appears the colder air will lag behind the rain, so we don’t expect any wintry weather. 

A few showers may linger on Saturday, but right now it just looks cloudy for the start of the weekend. If we do have some lingering showers in the morning Saturday, a few flurries are possible. There should be very little impact based on the timing and temperatures at that point. Sunshine and cool temperatures will continue through Sunday and Monday.

