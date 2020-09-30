Central AL Forecast: A beautiful stretch of weather starts today

Get ready for a gorgeous stretch of weather around Central Alabama as cooler and drier air dominate the forecast. Along with it, tons of sunshine is expected today through the end of the week. The only real discernable change will be slightly milder temperatures moving in tomorrow. But, for today, we’ll see highs near 70 with a northerly breeze and tons of sun. Morning lows tomorrow will dip to the low 50s for most with a few spots getting to the upper 40s. Thursday afternoon highs will be a bit milder, getting to the mid and upper 70s.

A reinforcing shot of cooler air dives south on Thursday night and into Friday. We’ll see our highs sit back in the upper 60s and low 70s Friday afternoon. The coolest overnight temperatures we’ll see this week should show up on Saturday morning when lows drop to the upper 40s generally with a few places dropping to the low 40s. The weekend weather continues to look fantastic with cool mornings and sunny, comfortable afternoons.

In the Tropics: While there’s nothing out there right now, an area in the Caribbean, just south of the Gulf of Mexico, has a chance to see something develop within the next few days. We’ll watch it for you.