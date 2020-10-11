Central AL Forecast: 80s & Sunshine Tomorrow; Tracking our Next Cold Front

Hope everyone’s having a great Sunday! Low-level moisture remains thick across Central Alabama this afternoon behind the post-tropical remnants of Hurricane Delta. Thus, cumulus clouds have stayed thick, and pockets of drizzle have been off & on throughout the day.

Overnight tonight, most of that drizzle should snuff out after sunset as more dry air streams in from the Northwest. Partly cloudy sky while temperatures will stay mild. Muggy evening with overnight lows only dipping into the mid to upper 60s. Light West breeze at 5 mph.

For tomorrow, sunshine comes back out in full force! We stay muggy tomorrow, and warm up quickly in the afternoon. Expect to see afternoon temperatures in the 80s across the majority of the region. Mid 80s here in the Birmingham metro, upper 80s farther South towards Tuscaloosa. Light SW breeze at 5 mph, NO chance of rain.

Our next cold front will arrive early Tuesday morning, but we’re NOT expecting any big changes with it. Temperatures may cool down only by 5° at most, and we won’t see any rain. Just a few extra clouds and that should be about it. A bit cooler Wednesday morning with lows in the 50s, but afternoon highs will stay in the 80s through Thursday.

Our next bigger cold front will actually bring us the cooldown we’re looking for…that’s on schedule to arrive Thursday night into Friday morning. With it we may see a few light showers Friday morning, but no substantial rainfall nor any storms are expected. Temperatures will cool down considerably behind this front, as we hit the lower 50s Friday morning and the 40s both Saturday & Sunday.

That’s all for now! Be sure to download the free CBS 42 Storm Team Weather App for up-to-the-minute weather alerts in YOUR area. Also, give me a follow on Twitter @GriffinHardyWX for more weather updates from across Alabama & the Southeast. Have a good night!