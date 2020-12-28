Central AL Forecast: 60s tomorrow & Wednesday; Strong storms possible New Years Eve

As expected, gray skies have prevailed this afternoon in Central Alabama–just to make it feel even MORE like the Monday after Christmas. The vast majority of us have stayed dry today, while a few isolated spots saw light sprinkles earlier this morning. The sky stays overcast tonight as temps slide back into the 40s…

Another cold night tonight, but luckily not nearly as cold as we were over the Christmas holiday. Most spots tonight seeing lows in the upper 30s/low 40s–well above the freezing mark. Calm winds & no chance for rain, so a quiet evening overall.

For tomorrow, as winds turn to the NE in the morning, we’ll see sunshine gradually start peeking through those clouds. By the afternoon, we should see a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures tomorrow in the sunshine should feel decent by December standards, with most of us seeing highs near 60°. Winds turning E in the afternoon at 5 mph.

Clouds will again begin increasing during the day Wednesday ahead of a strong system set to develop to our West. This will bring us scattered showers & thunderstorms Thursday, some of which have a small chance of turning strong to severe. Heavy rain is expected to last for a majority of the day Thursday, gradually progressing into strong thunderstorms for New Years Eve.

As of right now, because we’re still roughly 3 days away from this event, we currently have a 15% risk of seeing severe weather across Central Alabama, with places farther South seeing higher overall chances. This outlook will be modified to the traditional 1 to 5 (marginal to high risk) tomorrow. Our most prominent threat will be strong straight-lined winds & possibly flooding, & we can’t rule out the risk for brief spin-up tornadoes. On the plus side, our overall severe weather risk Thursday night is relatively low. Stay tuned to the forecast as minor changes are made leading up to Thursday.

We’ll be drying out New Years Day behind the cold front, but another small chance for showers enters back into the forecast Saturday night. Turning cold yet again next weekend as lows drop back into the 30s.

That’s all for now! Be sure to download the free CBS 42 Storm Team Weather App for up-to-the-minute weather alerts in YOUR area. Also, give me a follow on Twitter @GriffinHardyWX for more weather updates from across Alabama & the Southeast. Have a good night!