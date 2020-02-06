Central AL Forecast:

From storms yesterday to heavy rain this morning, a flooding threat could develop as rain continues to fall. Some spots could get anywhere from two to three inches of rain, enough to cause some areas of flooding in low-lying areas, so please be aware of that risk. Rain will come to an end later this afternoon as a cold front continues to move through the Deep South. Temperatures will fall however, starting in the 60s in the morning and dropping to the 50s in the afternoon.



Temperatures will continue to fall tonight and into Friday, and with a little cold air overlapping with some moisture in the atmosphere, a few wet snowflakes and some sleet is possible very early Friday morning. We aren’t expecting any major impacts from this, but if freezing temperatures arrive, some slick spots on the road could form. But, sunshine returns for tomorrow afternoon with cool temperatures around. Highs will only reach the upper 40s and low 50s.



This weekend will feature rain chances on Saturday but a drier forecast for Sunday with more sunshine around. Temps will sit in the 50s for Saturday but jump to near 60 Sunday. More warmth and more rain and storm chances move in by Monday and Tuesday. Too early to say whether severe storms will be possible so stay tuned.

