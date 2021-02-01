Central AL Forecast: 20s Tonight & Tomorrow; Next rain chances early Friday

HUGE drop in temperatures compared to yesterday…we’re about 30° colder in Birmingham since yesterday afternoon. This is thanks to a very strong winter storm system that’s currently impacting the Northeastern seaboard…we’re on the backside of that system, which means the jet stream cold is plunging cold air Southward right into Alabama…

A light NNW wind at 10 mph overnight will factor into the cold too…expect the wind chills to be in the low to mid 20s by 10 o’clock tonight. Stay indoors! Actual temps will be in the upper 20s by sunrise tomorrow as well, so as always when temps drop below freezing, remember the THREE P’S: Pipes, Plants, and Pets. Let your faucets drip overnight, and remember to bring your pets & plants indoors.

On the plus side, we should start to see breaks in the clouds by tomorrow morning, followed by mostly sunshine tomorrow afternoon. Not much of a warm up expected, though…afternoon highs tomorrow topping out only in the 40s. Also, that same North wind should continue, which means it will still FEEL cold too with the wind chill in the 30s.

No big changes expected heading into Wednesday…still very cold (even for February!) in the morning with lows in the 20s. The afternoon should be a little bit better with afternoon highs in the 50s & sunshine.





Our next noteworthy rain chance arrives late Thursday & into Friday. Another cold front will bring increasing clouds ahead of it Thursday afternoon, followed by some light showers after sunset Thursday night. That rain should persist into Friday morning, but will thankfully stay light. This system currently does NOT appear strong enough for us to expect any thunderstorms.

Expecting an unsettled weather pattern this weekend…low forecast confidence on weather or not we’ll see any rain, but we are pretty confident in temperatures remaining on the colder side with more clouds than sunshine for both Saturday & Sunday. Looking ahead to next week, there’s already a good chance for even colder temperatures in the lower 20s, possibly even the teens, so we’ll be keeping our eye on how that trend changes in the coming days.

