Central AL Forecast: Another Breezy Day Today; Rain Holds Off until Wednesday

TODAY: Looking at another quiet day in Alabama for your Sunday, although temperatures will be quite a bit cooler compared to yesterday. Chilly out there this morning in the 40s & 50s, and only reaching highs in the upper 60s.

Also staying quite breezy today…a Wind Advisory is in effect for Central Alabama until 7 PM this evening. Wind gusts could be as high as 35 mph this afternoon, sustained winds from 15 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Winds relax a little after sunset, and turning chilly by April standards. Most of us should dip into the 40s after midnight under a clear sky.

MONDAY: Abundant sunshine with high pressure settling over the region. Just a quiet, beautiful day! Comfortable afternoon temperatures with highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY: Clouds increasing ahead of our next cold front, but luckily remaining dry. Morning lows in the 50s, afternoon highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers, maybe a few storms early. Our next cold front arrives in Alabama early Wednesday morning. Thankfully, unlike our past few storm systems, this next one does NOT appear to pack any chances of robust severe weather. Just a brief batch of showers along the front & that should be about it.

REST OF THE WEEK: Looking pretty quiet going into next weekend…a little cooler Wednesday behind Thursday’s front, but we’ll have a steady warming trend as the weekend approaches. Upper 70s with sunshine Friday, followed by 80s Saturday.