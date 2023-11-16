BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Each week CBS 42 Morning News is highlighting a local food truck serving our area. This week, Wicked Wieners Hotdog Trolly stopped by the station to show off what they are cooking up!
by: Austin Franklin
Posted:
Updated:
by: Austin Franklin
Posted:
Updated:
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Each week CBS 42 Morning News is highlighting a local food truck serving our area. This week, Wicked Wieners Hotdog Trolly stopped by the station to show off what they are cooking up!
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now