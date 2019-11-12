Sen.Cam Ward wants to tackle violent offenders cases and prevent them from having bond

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., (WIAT) — After Aniah Blanchard’s disappearance, a petition is circulating that, in part, calls for violent offenders to not have an option to bond out and to remain in custody until a verdict is reached.

The petition is now reaching tens of thousands of signatures.



Auburn police believe 30-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed took the teen against her will from a convenience store on October 23. Yazeed now sits in the Lee County jail with no bond on kidnapping charges.



Prior to his current arrest, Yazeed was out on bond for other charges, including attempted murder.

“What I say we do is we come back with a law that says certain violent offenders we make sure there’s an automatic denial of bail under the law,” says Sen. Cam Ward.

The petition is circulating calls to prevent cases like Aniah Blanchard’s from happening in the future.

Anyone with information about this individual should call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391, or the 24 hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.



LATEST POSTS