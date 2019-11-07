Suspect in Aniah Blanchard disappearance charged with kidnapping, still at large

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Auburn Police Department has obtained a warrant for the arrest of a person of interest in Aniah Blanchard’s disappearance.

Ibraheem Yazeed, 30, of Montgomery, has been charged with first-degree kidnapping. The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force is assisting in searching for Yazeed, who is currently out on bond from previous charges of kidnapping and attempted murder.

Yazeed is 5’10” and weighs 220 pounds. According to a press release sent out by Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, Yazeed should be considered dangerous, as well as potentially armed.

Blanchard was last seen Oct. 24 and evidence has determined Yazeed was at the same location she was at, according to the APD. Authorities claim he was allegedly involved in taking Aniah from the location against her will.

As of Thursday, Yazeed has been out on bond in a kidnapping, robbery and attempted murder case out of Montgomery, where he is charged with robbing, beating and holding one man against his will on Jan. 29, as well as beating another man to the point of unconsciousness and “near death,” according to court records.

On July 1, 2017, deputies with the Cass County (Missouri) Sheriff’s Office arrested in Missouri on an arrest warrant for aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer in Johnson County, Kansas.

Over the years, Yazeed has been charged with various crimes, but a grand jury never indicted him. On April 30, 2011, Yazeed was charged with robbing someone at gunpoint in Montgomery with three other people. A grand jury never indicted him and returned no bill.

In January 2012, Yazeed was arrested and charged with attempted murder of a police officer. According to court records, Yazeed was charged with trying to kill two police officers in Montgomery by ramming his car into their patrol car. However, a grand jury did not return a bill on him and he was never indicted on the charge.

Additional charges are expected to come against Yazeed as well as additional arrests in the case.

There is a $105,000 reward for information on Blanchard’s whereabouts.

Anyone with information about this individual should call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391, or the 24 hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.

