Prayer vigil held for Aniah Blanchard at family church

WINFIELD, Ala. (WIAT)– Sunday a prayer vigil was held for Aniah Blanchard. The 19-year-old was reported missing 11 days ago. The Blanchard’s family church, Piney Grove Church of Christ dedicated their afternoon towards praying over Aniah’s safe return.

Aniah’s father, Elijah says it’s the support of friends and family that has helped him through.

“Every day it seems like it gets a bit harder because she’s not there,” said Elijah Blanchard. Elijah said he’s relying on God to take care of his daughter. “It’s all about God at this time. He can move mountains, he can most definitely pull a community together and support this effort.”

The minister of Piney Grove Church of Christ said coming together as a church can be a powerful movement.

“I’m a firm believer in the power of prayer. I’m a firm believer that God does answer our prayers. That’s one reason we had the prayer vigil because when prayers go up, that’s when blessings go down,” said Dewayne Tapscott.

Another prayer vigil will be held for Aniah on Monday at Auburn United Methodist Church at 6:22 p.m. The church is on the corner of Gay Street and Magnolia Avenue.

