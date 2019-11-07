Prayer vigil held at 6th Avenue Baptist church for Aniah Blanchard

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The community continues to raise awareness in support of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard.

Wednesday night a prayer vigil was held at the 6th Avenue Baptist Church where she and her parents attend. Community leaders, church members and family friends gathered in prayer hoping for her safe return.

Her parents spoke at the vigil thanking everyone for their outpouring support for their daughter. From ribbons to continuously spreading the word about her disappearance her father, Elijah Blanchard, was grateful to everyone.

During the vigil, a new update surfaced in the investigation. Police are pursuing a person of interest in the search for Aniah Blanchard.

Many are hoping the person of interest in the investigation helps bring the family steps closer to finding Aniah. Rodney Davis, a member of the church and family friend of Elijah Blanchard, attended the vigil to support the family.

“I hope it brings some closure that she’s found safe and that he could really tell someone where Aniah is and what had happened to her,” Davis said. “I really hope that it brings some closure.”