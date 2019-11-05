Local radio stations help raise awareness of the search to find Aniah Blanchard

BIRMINGHAM, AL — (WIAT) Birmingham Radio Stations 95.7 Jamz and 98.7 Kiss FM are working to raise awareness of the search for Aniah Blanchard.

The 19-year-old went missing October 24 from the Auburn, Ala. area and people from all over are working to help find her.

“Have you heard about Aniah Blanchard?”

Shlese Williams yelled as people walked the sidewalks of Trinity United Methodist Church. Williams is a media host and personality at 98.7 Kiss FM. Summit Media group radio stations set up a table with light blue ribbons for anyone to take to raise awareness of the disappearance of Aniah Blanchard.

People of all ages grabbed ribbons to wear. Many of them were already aware of the tragic disappearance of Blanchard.

“The more we can talk about her, the more we can post on social media, talk about it on the radio, watch it on the news the more people are going to be aware and sometimes we have to force the hand of the people who are looking and say no don’t stop looking, keep looking,” Williams said.

Blanchard is missing from Auburn but is from Homewood, Ala. where there are now light blue ribbons on many mailboxes, stop signs and T-shirts awaiting her safe return. She was reported missing 13 days ago on October 24. Since her disappearance, authorities found her vehicle in Montgomery, Ala. with damage that leads them to believe Blanchard was harmed and and a victim of foul play.

Tuesday afternoon, SummitMedia Birmingham which owns the radio stations, WBHK, WZZK, WBHL, WBPT, WPYA, and WAGG are all coming together for one good cause, to raise awareness of the search to find Aniah Blanchard.

The radio stations are encouraging everyone in the community to come out and receive light-blue colored ribbons, which have served as a symbol of those who are working tirelessly searching for Aniah.

The ribbon hand-out will take place at The Trinity United Methodist Church located at 1400 Oxmoor, Homewood, AL 35209 and Circle K located at 1250 Columbiana Rd, Birmingham, AL 35216.

The ribbon hand out will start at 3:15 P.M.

Everyone is invited to come support and uplift the family and friends of Aniah Haley Blanchard.