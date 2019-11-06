Father of missing Aniah Blanchard wants answers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — “I feel like my daughter is somewhere against her will,” says missing 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard’s father Elijah Blanchard.

Elijah Blanchard made an emotional plea Tuesday evening for his daughter’s return. He believes she is being held against her will.

Blanchard says the Auburn Police Department has been helpful but he believes Aniah was at the wrong place at the wrong time.

Auburn police say specific details on an area being searched and those involved are not being released at this point.

“For the people who’s involved in this, I want them to understand that this is serious to us. We love our daughter and we’re not going to stop searching,” says Blanchard.

The reward is now up to $105,000.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding Aniah’s whereabouts, or other knowledge about the case is asked to call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391 or the 24 hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.

