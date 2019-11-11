Gag order issued in case against suspect in Aniah Blanchard disappearance

OPELIKA, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 has learned there has been a gag order put in place by a district judge in the case against a suspect accused of kidnapping Aniah Blanchard.

In an email sent to CBS 42 Sunday night, Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes said there has been a gag order put in place, prohibiting him and the legal team for Ibraheem Yazeed, 29, of Montgomery, from speaking on the details of the case.

“I can confirm that there is a gag order in place at the moment which prohibits me from discussing anything further at this time,” Hughes said in the email. “If and when I am able to, I will be glad to answer any questions.”

Yazeed was arrested in Escambia County, Florida after being sought in the disappearance of Aniah Blanchard, a 19-year-old student at Southern Union State Community College, who disappeared Oct. 24.

Upon his arrest, Yazeed was charged with kidnapping and extradited to Opelika Friday night. Blanchard has yet to be found.

Court records for Yazeed’s case have yet to be filed online.

Anyone with information on Aniah Blanchard’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391, or the 24 hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.

