Fundraising raffle held for Aniah Blanchard

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT)– Aniah Blanchard has not been seen since she went missing from Auburn on Oct. 24.

The 19-year-old is from Homewood, and in the days and weeks following her disappearance, the community has continually stepped up to show its support for Aniah’s family.

The city of Homewood is covered in bows covered in baby blue, Aniah’s favorite color. On Sunday, Escape Day Spa held a fundraising raffle at their annual open house. Hundreds of dollars worth of products and services were donated by Homewood businesses as prizes in the raffle. All of the money raised was donated to Aniah’s family to help with expenses.

“As a mom, I can tell you, I’ve hugged my kids a lot tighter, it’s put things into perspective. This family hasn’t left my mind,” said Amanda Leach with Botanica.

Leach’s business donated a $25 gift certificate. Leach said participating was an easy decision because the entire city wants to help Aniah’s family.

Alica Liddon and Carrie Holley own Escape Day Spa. Holley said it was difficult to stay positive while she was planning for the event.

“It’s really hard to be happy and celebrate, knowing they’re going through this.”

The co-owners decided a raffle would be a perfect way to raise awareness for Aniah, as well as raise money.

Holley’s daughter, Alex, has been close friends with Aniah for the past 10 years. Holley said it’s all the more personal because she knew Aniah so well.

“They were best friends,” Holley said. “Aniah was always at my house.”

In five hours, $450 was raised. If you’d like to donate, Holley and Liddon will continue to accept donations for the family at Escape Day Spa.

