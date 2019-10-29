‘We just want our daughter home,’ says mother of missing teen Aniah Blanchard

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — As the search for Aniah Blanchard stretches to nearly a week since she was last seen, her parents continue to cry out for answers.

“She was last wearing a dress that was black and white with some black stockings,” said Angela Harris, Blanchard’s mother. “Beautiful, beautiful girl.”

It’s a desperate plea from Harris, asking anyone with information to do the right thing in hopes that her daughter will be found safe after police released surveillance video where she was last seen Wednesday night at a Chevron gas station in Auburn.

“We just want our daughter home,” she said. “We want her found as soon as possible.”

For the last few days, Blanchard’s family has been in Auburn, where a command post at auburn dream center has been set up.

The Southern Union Community College student is from Homewood and was reported missing Thursday, but last communicated with a friend late Wednesday night.

On Friday, police recovered Blanchard’s black 2017 Honda CR-V from an apartment complex in Montgomery and the SUV was damaged when it was found.

Auburn Police Chief Paul Register said the department is very concerned for Blanchard’s welfare and that his hope is that someone will speak up on her whereabouts.

“Obviously we’re concerned for her safety at this point for her safety,” Register said. “We’re very concerned that it being this long without anyone hearing from her.”

Meanwhile, Harris hopes her daughter returns home and will continue asking for help to find her, not stopping until she is found.

“Just keep your eyes out, wherever you are,” she said. “Everywhere you are, just look for Aniah.”

Anyone with information on the case or Blanchard’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the police.

