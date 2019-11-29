Elijah Blanchard mourns loss of Aniah, shares message in social media post

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — We are now hearing from the father of Homewood native Aniah Blanchard.

19-year-old Blanchard’s remains were found Nov. 25 in Macon County following a month-long search.

Her father, Elijah Blanchard, posted a message on Facebook mourning the loss of his daughter.

It reads in part, “I have so many thoughts going through my mind. I am hurting so bad, I really don’t know what to do. I have never felt pain such as this. I am asking for prayer. I can seem to understand why my own daughter, I can’t understand.“

LATEST POSTS