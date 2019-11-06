Person of interest sought in Aniah Blanchard’s disappearance

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — The Auburn Police Department has released an image of a person of interest in the case of missing 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person captured on video surveillance inside the convenience store at the time Blanchard was last seen.

According to the APD, the man in the video is described is likely in his early-to-mid 20’s, weighs approximately 200 pounds and is between 5’8” and 5’-10”. The man is also pictured wearing dark-colored pants, dark-colored shoes and a camouflage colored hooded jacket with “Vans” in white writing across the back. In addition, the man was observed leaving the area in what is described as a late 2000s model Lincoln Town Car, which is either silver or gray in color.

Blanchard, a Homewood native who attends Southern Union State Community College in Opelika, has not been seen since Oct. 24. A couple of days later, police recovered Blanchard’s car at an apartment complex off Atlanta Highway in Montgomery.

Police later released a short video of Blanchard at a Chevron gas station on South College Street in Auburn that was taken Oct. 23.

The APD believes Blanchard may have been harmed and that foul play may have been involved.

There is a reward of over $105,000 being offered to anyone with information on Blanchard’s whereabouts.

Anyone with information about this individual should call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391, or the 24 hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.

WATCH: ANIAH BLANCHARD PRAYER VIGIL – 6TH AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH

ANIAH BLANCHARD PRAYER VIGIL & POLICE NOW SEARCHING FOR A PERSON OF INTEREST ANIAH BLANCHARD PRAYER VIGIL | 6th Avenue Baptist Church in Birmingham hosts a prayer night for missing 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard. Auburn Police are now searching for a person of interest in her disappearance.DETAILS: http://bit.ly/2qvLM0E Posted by CBS 42 on Wednesday, November 6, 2019

