Homewood parents seeking answers in their 19-year-old’s disappearance

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — Update: Authorities recovered the missing college student’s car at an apartment complex in Montgomery Friday night.

Aniah Haley Blanchard’s family is desperate for answers after she was reported missing Wednesday, October 23.

Her parents Walt and Angela Harris are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

Auburn Police shared this update Friday.

Please help find my baby Aniah Blanchard she is missing I’m Auburn!!!!!!! Posted by Walt BigTicket Harris on Thursday, October 24, 2019

Please help my Daughter Aniah Blanchard is missing in Auburn!!!!!! Please please she drives a 2017 black Honda CR-V!! Posted by Angela Haley-Harris on Thursday, October 24, 2019

The Auburn Police Division says the 19-year-old woman communicated with a friend just before midnight Wednesday.

Aniah is described as a female standing 5-foot-6, 125 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black dress, tan duck boots with black stockings.

Hannah Faith Haley is Aniah’s cousin. She says these are photos of Aniah.



















She drives a 2017 black Honda CR-V with Alabama tag “49BS356.

Hannah made a Facebook asking for everyone to pray for the family.

I don’t do this often, but I am asking for everyone to please pray so hard for my cousin, Aniah Blanchard and my family!… Posted by Hannah Faith Haley on Thursday, October 24, 2019

A tweet from Aniah’s friend, Summer Whatley, says Aniah was going to meet a man she met on a dating app.

my best friend has been missing since Tuesday. She was going to meet a guy named Eric she met from a dating app. She was last seen in Auburn, AL wearing a black and white dress and drives a black Honda CR-V. Please RT and help me find her. pic.twitter.com/aLThmP3zlW — sums (@summer_whatley) October 24, 2019

Auburn Police say the investigation is ongoing and at this time there is no evidence of foul play.

If you have any information on Aniah’s whereabouts, contact Auburn PD at (334) 501-3140. The anonymous tip line is (334) 246-1391 and the 24-hour non-emergency hotline is (334) 501-3100.

