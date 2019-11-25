Affidavit: Second suspect in Aniah Blanchard case allegedly assisted in disposing evidence

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — The second suspect in the kidnapping of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard appeared in a Lee County courtroom Monday morning as our sister station, WRBL News 3, obtained court documents that say why he was arrested in the Aniah Blanchard case.

An affidavit on file with the Lee County clerk’s office shows the probable cause for the arrest of 35-year-old Antwon Fisher, known as “Squirmy.” Fisher was arrested overnight Friday by the Auburn Police Department and U.S. Marshals. Fisher is charged with first-degree kidnapping.

The first suspect identified and arrested was 29-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed. He was arrested on Nov. 7 and charged with first-degree kidnapping.

As he was walking into court, the affidavit for his arrest shows the following:

“Further investigation revealed that Antwain (sic) Shamar Fisher, alias ‘Squirmy,’ provided material assistance to Yazeed by providing transportation to Yazeed, and disposing of evidence.”

During Fisher’s appearance Monday, News 3 learned The Lee County District Attorney’s Office believes Antwon Fisher has an extensive criminal history, including a capital murder charge. News reports indicate Fisher and another man were charged with killing Amy Rawls of Millbrook during an apparent drug deal in 2004.

District Attorney Brandon Hughes said Fisher pleaded guilty to murder in 2005 and was given a 20/3 split sentence, where he served three years for murder and was put on probation.

Fisher’s court appointed attorney indicated Fisher is employed and a married father of four kids and is not flight risk. Fisher’s attorney stated Fisher needed a bond to be out of jail and support his family until his kidnapping case went to trial.

District Judge Steve Speakman decided to not issue a bond based on Fisher’s criminal history. The judge also cited multiple arrest warrants for Fisher based on unpaid traffic tickets and Fisher’s failure to show up to court to address them.

A preliminary hearing has been set for Dec. 18. Judge Speakman also implemented a gag order in the case.

The search continues for Blanchard, who has not been seen or heard from since Oct. 23 when she was recorded on security camera footage making a purchase in an Auburn convenience store. Yazeed was also seen on security footage in that same store.

Blanchard’s SUV was later discovered damaged at a Montgomery apartment complex. A significant amount of her blood was found on the passenger side of the vehicle.

Investigators have maintained their belief that more than one person is involved with Blanchard’s disappearance and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

