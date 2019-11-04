2 prayer vigils Monday for missing teen Aniah Blanchard

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The most recent updates in the search for Anaih Blanchard. She was last seen Oct. 24 in Auburn:

6:00 p.m. Night of Prayer Vigil being held for Aniah Blanchard

7 a.m.

Montgomery prayer vigil announced

The Open Door Christian Faith Worship Center announced in a flyer a prayer vigil for missing teen Aniah Blanchard. Called “A Night of Prayers,” the vigil will take place Monday, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m.

The church is located on 2450 Presidents Dr., Montgomery, Alabama, 36116.



Auburn prayer vigil for Aniah Blanchard

Another prayer vigil will be held for Aniah on Monday at Auburn United Methodist Church at 6:22 p.m.

The church is on the corner of Gay Street and Magnolia Avenue at 137 S Gay St., Auburn, Alabama, 36830.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding Aniah’s whereabouts, or other knowledge about the case is asked to call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391 or the 24 hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.

