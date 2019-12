Right now a rescue cat in North Carolina is getting a lot of attention for her resemblance to “Baby Yoda”.

“Joy” was found by a Rowan County Human Society volunteer on December 15th.

She is believed to be one or two years old, is very affectionate, sweet and loves sitting in laps.

Joy is being fostered by an animal hospital worker until she’s ready for a forever home.

You can follow her on Facebook at “Baby Yoda Cat.”

