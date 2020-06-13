Trump reschedules Juneteenth rally

TULSA, Okla. (WIAT) — President Donald Trump announced on twitter that he is delaying his campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma because of Juneteenth.

Juneteenth is on June 19th and celebrates the emancipation of slaves, dating back to 1865. The trump campaign rally was originally set for June 19th — which led to controversy and criticism.

Late Friday night President Trump tweeted that many of his African-American friends and supporters asked him to change the date out of respect for the holiday.

Trump has moved his rally to Saturday, June 20th.

