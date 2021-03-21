Youtube’s Tiktok rival “Shorts” arrives in U.S.

(WIAT) — Youtube’s Tiktok competitor has come to the United States. The company says it’s expanding the beta program for its short-form video platform, called “Shorts” to the u-s, now and over the next several weeks.
Previously, it tested the product only in India. Globally, users have been able to view shorts, but not create them. Youtube says its feature allows social media creators to “shoot short, catchy videos using nothing but their mobile phones.” It offers a way to string multiple clips together, add music, and use a timer and countdown to record videos hands-free, all features currently available on Tiktok.
