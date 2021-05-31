Will ‘Cruella’ cause another Dalmatian-buying frenzy? PETA hopes not

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Bringing in $26.5 million over Memorial Day weekend, Disney’s “Cruella” has also earned the praise of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals for including a special message: “Adopt, don’t shop.”

Disney included the following post-credit message that PETA praised in a May 28 tweet:

PETA pushed @Disney to urge audiences to never buy dogs after seeing ‘Cruella.’



We’re now howling with joy to see that the House of Mouse has included an on-screen message encouraging viewers to give dogs in shelters their happily ever after. https://t.co/I8Q34Xp8Ob pic.twitter.com/VZzFGFipaT — PETA (@peta) May 29, 2021

PETA’s urging comes from a pattern of “Dalmatian-buying frenzies” that have accompanied the past releases of the original movie, in addition to a live-action version. Originally released in 1961, the film was re-released theatrically in 1985 and 1991 before a live-action remake was released in 1996.

The American Kennel Club reported astounding fluxes in the number of Dalmatians registered with the organization between the years of 1982 and 1999.

The number of registered Dalmatians rose significantly in conjunction with the re-release dates, with numbers doubling several times before plummeting in 1998. The drastic decline in registration meant thousands of pups were surrendered, according to an explanation of the statistics provided by PETA.

“This impulse-buying boom was quickly followed by the surrender of countless Dalmatians to animal shelters… Once the novelty of a new puppy wore off, many people who bought Dalmatians on a whim discovered that, like all animals, their new puppies required large amounts of time, attention, patience and money.”

Dalmatians are also predisposed to a large amount of health issues, including deafness, hip problems and kidney and bladder stones, according to the AKC, and their unique coats cause them to be a coveted type of dog prone to irresponsible breeding for profit.

According to PETA, the best way to prevent another frenzy is to adopt dogs out of a rescue or shelter, as well as evaluate a breed’s needs and health trends prior to bringing them home.