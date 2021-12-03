‘Weird Al’ Yankovic coming to Birmingham August 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Entertainer “Weird Al” Yankovic has set a tour date in the Magic City.

The tour, which kicks off in April of 2022, is titled “The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent Ill-Advised Vanity Tour” and will feature special guest Emo Philips.

On Aug. 19, the tour will stop in Huntsville at the Von Braun Center before heading to Birmingham to perform at the Alabama Theatre on Aug. 20.

According to the tour website, the show will be “a scaled-down tour with limited production….comprised almost entirely of his original (non-parody) songs.” Concert-goers will have to provide proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test taken in the last 72 hours.