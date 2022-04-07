BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Country music legend Garth Brooks joined CBS 42 Morning News Thursday to discuss his upcoming show in Birmingham, Alabama.

On June 4, Brooks will play a show at Protective Stadium, the first show at the new stadium. The concert is part of Brooks’ Stadium Tour. This will be Brooks’ first show in Birmingham since 2015 when he played at the Legacy Arena at the BJCC. Before then, the last time he had played in town was 1996.

Throughout his career, Brooks has sold over 170 million albums worldwide, making him one of the highest-selling music artists in the world. He has also won two Grammy Awards and 22 Academy of Country Music Awards.

Tickets will cost $98.95, are all-inclusive and will go on sale at 10 a.m. April 8. You can purchase tickets by clicking here.