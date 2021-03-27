Want to watch 24 James Bond movies for $1,000?

FILE – In this undated file photo, Sean Connery, as James Bond, poses in an event for the movie ‘Thunderball’. Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement from his family. (AP Photo, FILE)

(KXAN) — Not paying $1,007 seems like a missed opportunity — still, you could earn quite a few moneypennies just for watching the world’s most famous secret agent in all 24 of his big-screen adventures.

You have to do it in 30 days.

Website Nerd Bear is offering the $1,000 paycheck challenge in honor of the forthcoming 25th Bond film, “No Time to Die.”

FILE – This is a Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2015 file photo of actor Daniel Craig poses for the media as he arrives for the German premiere of the James Bond movie “Spectre” in Berlin, Germany. The release of the James Bond film “No Time to Die” has been delayed again, this time to 2021, because of the effects of COVID-19 on the theatrical business. MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, said on Twitter Friday that the 25th instalment in the franchise will now open globally on April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)

Nerd Bear says the candidate should love the franchise, have attention to detail, have time to perform the task, and have an active social media following. In addition to the $1,000 check, the chosen candidate will receive a $100 Amazon gift card to rent the movies and a $50 AMC gift card to catch “No Time to Die,” scheduled to be released September 30.

The 25th film was pushed back several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Actor Sean Connery is shown during filming the James Bond movie “You Only Live Twice,” on location in Tokyo, Japan, July 29, 1966. (AP Photo)

Nerd Bear says the total runtime of the franchise is over 51 hours — and seven James Bonds. Applications will be accepted through noon on April 16. Click here to apply.

There are no bonus points for watching 1983’s “Never Say Never Again,” which isn’t recognized as canon, despite starring Sean Connery.

James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan, right, and Hong Kong film star Michelle Yeoh ride a “motorcycle” as they film an action scene for the upcoming Bond movie “Tomorrow Never Dies” in Bangkok Saturday, May 17, 1997. Production is underway for the 18th Bond movie, which is the second 007 adventure since “The Man with the Golden Gun” to be filmed in Thailand. (AP Photo/Rungroj Yongrit, The Nation) **THAILAND OUT**

Due to long legal disputes over the novel’s film rights, the movie was not produced by Eon Productions, which has handled the majority of the series’ films.