BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As artists begin to go on tour for the summer, there will be tons of musicians making their way to Alabama.

Alabama’s biggest venues will welcome some of the biggest names in music in the coming months. Here’s a look at some of the artists and venues they’ll be performing at in the Magic City and beyond.

May

5/4: Eggy – Back Forty Beer Co (Birmingham)

5/4: Lucinda Williams – The Lyric Theatre (Birmingham)

5/5: Heartless Bastards – Saturn (Birmingham)

5/5: Father John Misty – The Lyric Theatre (Birmingham)

5/5: Mustache the Band – Avondale Brewing Co. (Birmingham)

5/5: Black Jacket Symphony – BJCC (Birmingham)

5/6: Cain – BJCC (Birmingham)

5/6: Leonid & Friends – The Lyric Theatre (Birmingham)

5/6: Mitch Rossell – Zydeco (Birmingham)

5/7: Ruben Studdard & Clay Aiken – Oxford Performing Arts Center (Oxford)

5/7: Daily Bread – Saturn (Birmingham)

5/9: Dogs in a Pile – Back Forty Beer Co. (Birmingham)

5/10: Pony Bradshaw – Avondale Brewing Co. (Birmingham)

5/12: Hank Williams Jr. – Tuscaloosa Amphitheater (Tuscaloosa)

5/12: Koe Wetzel – Orion Amphitheater (Huntsville)

5/12: Boogie T.RIO – Saturn (Birmingham)

5/12: Ours – The Nick (Birmingham)

5/13: Jennifer Hartswick – Avondale Brewing Co. (Birmingham)

5/14: Gov’t Mule – Avondale Brewing Co. (Birmingham)

5/15: Ruston Kelly – Iron City (Birmingham)

5/16: Dopapod – Saturn (Birmingham)

5/17: Godsmack & I Prevail – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre (Birmingham)

5/17: Gary Mullen & The Works – The Lyric Theatre (Birmingham)

5/17: Bad Omens – Iron City (Birmingham)

5/18: Brooks and Dunn – Legacy Arena at BJCC (Birmingham)

5/19-5/21: Hangout Music Festival – Gulf Shores Beach (Gulf Shores)

5/20: K.Flay – Zydeco (Birmingham)

5/20: Nick Lutsko & the $100K Band- Saturn (Birmingham)

5/20: Badflower – Zydeco (Birmingham)

5/20: Senses Fail – Saturn (Birmingham)

5/25: It’s Time ft. Naomi Raine, Tasha Cobbs, Natalie Grant & Tya – BJCC (Birmingham)

5/26: Rumours: a tribute to Fletwood Mac – Iron City (Birmingham)

5/27: Reid Haughton – Tin Roof (Birmingham)

5/28: Flashback Funkfest – Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre (Tuscaloosa)

June

6/1: Hot Summer Nights with TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue and Sean Kingston – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre (Birmingham)

6/2: Emo Night Brooklyn – Saturn (Birmingham)

6/3: June Jam: Alabama (The Band) – Dekalb VFW Fair Grounds (Fort Payne)

6/3: Warren Zeiders – The River Lot in Tillison’s Bend (Gadsden)

6/3: Brit Floyd – BJCC (Birmingham)

6/3: Devin the Dude – Zydeco (Birmingham)

6/3: Gimme Gimme Disco – Saturn (Birmingham)

6/4: Birmingham R&B Music Experience feat Tyrese, Trey Songz, Ginuwine – Legacy Arena at BJCC (Birmingham)

6/5: Birmingham Bandstand – The Nick (Birmingham)

6/5: La Luz – Saturn (Birmingham)

6/6: Iration – Iron City (Birmingham)

6/8: Channing Wilson – Zydeco (Birmingham)

6/10: 25th Anniversary Concert – Legacy Arena at BJCC (Birmingham)

6/10: Sam Morril – Lyric Theatre (Birmingham)

6/15: Charley Crockett – Avondale Brewing Co. (Birmingham)

6/15: Tink & Friends – BJCC (Birmingham)

6/16: Foo Fighters – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre (Birmingham)

6/17: Declan McKenna – Zydeco (Birmingham)

6/18: James Taylor – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre (Birmingham)

6/18: The Beths – Saturn (Birmingham)

6/19: Jacuzzi Boys & SNACKS – Saturn (Birmingham)

6/22: Tori Amos – Alabama Theatre (Birmingham)

6/23: Jason Isbell – Avondale Brewing Co. (Birmingham)

6/24: Kyle Kimbrell – The Nick (Birmingham)

6/25: Taylor Hollingsworth – The Nick (Birmingham)

6/27: Fleet Foxes – Avondale Brewing Co. (Birmingham)

6/27: Matchbox Twenty & The Wallflowers – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre (Birmingham)

6/27: An Evening with Yo La Tengo – Saturn (Birmingham)

6/28: Barenaked Ladies – Tuscaloosa Amphitheater (Tuscaloosa)

6/30: Kings of Southern Soul Celebration – Alabama Theatre (Birmingham)

July

7/1: Mo Lowda & The Humble – Saturn (Birmingham)

7/2: Birmingham Bandstand – The Nick (Birmingham)

7/8: The Stews – Avondale Brewing Co. (Birmingham)

7/9: Harbour – Saturn (Birmingham)

7/10: Killer Mike – Saturn (Birmingham)

7/14: The Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular – Mars Music Hall (Huntsville)

7/14: Morgan Wade – Iron City (Birmingham)

7/15: The Stolen Face – Avondale Brewing Co. (Birmingham)

7/15: Aidan Canfield – Tin Roof (Birmingham)

7/18: Ted Nugent – Avondale Brewing Co. (Birmingham)

7/19: Erykah Badu – Legacy Arena at BJCC (Birmingham)

7/20-7/23: Rock the South – Rock the South Grounds (Cullman)

7/21: Emo Nite – Iron City (Birmingham)

7/21: Moe. – Avondale Brewing Co. (Birmingham)

7/23: Emily Davis, LeAlan Carter and Millennial Jones – The Nick (Birmingham)

7/25: Young the Giant with Milky Chance – Avondale Brewing Co. (Birmingham)

7/25: NF – Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center (Huntsville)

August