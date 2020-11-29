Tyson vs. Jones fight to a draw

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WIAT) — Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. fought to an eight round draw in their exhibition fight on Saturday night, from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The 54-year-old Tyson and the 51-year-old Jones fought two minute rounds with 12 inch gloves.

Neither seemed to throw more than or two punches at a time before ending up in the clinch to be broken up by referee Ray Corona.

Tyson occasionally landed his trademark left hook at a distance while Jones showed flashes of his old self with no-look jabs.

Rap icon Snoop Dogg joined the team for the final two fights and the card and delivered some great one-liners while also openly rooting for Jones in the main event.

Tyson hasn’t fought professionally in 15 years.

