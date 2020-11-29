Tyson vs. Jones fight to a draw

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WIAT) — Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. fought to an eight round draw in their exhibition fight on Saturday night, from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The 54-year-old Tyson and the 51-year-old Jones fought two minute rounds with 12 inch gloves.

Neither seemed to throw more than or two punches at a time before ending up in the clinch to be broken up by referee Ray Corona.

Tyson occasionally landed his trademark left hook at a distance while Jones showed flashes of his old self with no-look jabs.

Rap icon Snoop Dogg joined the team for the final two fights and the card and delivered some great one-liners while also openly rooting for Jones in the main event.

Tyson hasn’t fought professionally in 15 years.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES