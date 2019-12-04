Television Academy Hall of Fame inductees named

(WIAT) — Cicely Tyson, Seth McFarlane, and Walt Disney Company Chief Executive Bob Iger will be joining the Television Academy’s Hall of Fame. The trio will be part of the 25th Hall of Fame class.

According to the Television Academy, the induction honors those “who have made outstanding contributions in the arts, sciences or management of television over a lifetime career or via singular achievements.”

The three will be honored at a special ceremony next month at the Television Academy’s Saban Media Center.

Tyson won three Emmy awards over her nearly 70-year career, including two trophies in 1974 for “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman”.

MacFarlane, is a five-time Emmy winner for his animated series “Family Guy.”

During Iger’s tenure with Disney, the company acquired Pixar, Marvel, and launched the new Disney Plus streaming service.

The ceremony will be on January 28th in Los Angeles.

